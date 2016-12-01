MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended October 31, 2016. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are unaudited.

Second Quarter Highlights:

-- Total revenue for Q2 2017 increased to $16.5M, $756K or 5% higher, compared to $15.8M for Q2 2016. -- Recurring revenue on an annualized basis grew 15% compared to Q2 2016 to $26.5M which represents 38% of the last 12 months trailing revenue. -- Total gross margin percentage in Q2 2017 was 50% compared to 49% in Q2 2016. -- Operating expenses for Q2 2017 increased to $8.0M, higher by $682K or 9%, compared to $7.3M for the same three-month period last fiscal year. -- EBITDA of $935K in Q2 2017 compared to $1.2M in Q2 2016. -- Net profit of $206K, or $0.02 per share, in Q2 2017 compared to $367K, or $0.03 per share, for Q2 2016. -- Total contract value bookings amounted to $10.9M in Q2 2017 in comparison to $13.4M for Q2 2016. -- Cash and cash equivalents totalled $11.5M at the end of Q2 2017 compared to $9.7M at the end of fiscal 2016.

"In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we continued to grow our account base with four new customer contracts signed, including two complex distribution customers, one healthcare organization, and one large hospital network," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS Inc. "Our strategy to grow the complex distribution channel is proving successful with the total contract value signed in the first half of fiscal 2017 already higher than the total amount signed in all of fiscal year 2016".

"New account sales did very well during the quarter with total new account bookings up 50% for the quarter and 30% for the first six months. We experienced some delays in base account upgrades which we believe is attributable to the uncertainty of the U.S. election. Since then, business is coming back to normal and we are optimistic we will be able to execute our strong pipeline in the back-half of our fiscal year.

We were pleased to see our recurring revenues rise by 15% over Q2 of last year. We believe we are entering a new phase in the business with the re-write of our software platform behind us and the heavy ramp up in sales & marketing yielding results and beginning to normalize as a percentage of the business model. With this in mind, the board has decided to increase the dividend by 50% as outlined below. We believe this brings projected dividend payout into the 30-35% of projected free cash flow range." added Mr. Brereton.

Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong, Vice President, Finance & Administration and CFO commented "If we compare the operating expenses during the quarter to the previous year's quarter, we had three significant cost items worth mentioning. First our September user conference, which is held every 18 months, incurred net expenses of approximately $250,000. Second, R&D capitalization during the second quarter was $27K against $280,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Third, we had an exceptional legal expense that accounted for about $416,000 compared to $162,000 for the same period last year. With a decision rendered in our favour in September, we look forward to potentially recouping a substantial portion of our legal expenses. Adjusting for these costs for both periods, our Profit from Operations in the quarter would have been $959,000 against $383,000 for the same period of last year. We believe that the exceptional legal fees and the R&D capitalization are now behind us.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results Trailing Trailing from 3 Months 3 Months 6 Months 6 Months 12 Months 12 Months Operations Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Oct. 31, Oct. 31, Oct. 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- In thousands of dollars except per share amounts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Revenue $16,518 $15,762 $32,615 $30,693 $69,388 $61,417 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Margin $8,291 $7,790 $15,897 $15,210 $35,512 $30,079 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Margin % 50% 49% 49% 50% 51% 49% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Expenses $7,971 $7,289 $15,334 $14,502 $31,108 $28,430 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Op. Ex. As % of Revenue 48% 46% 47% 47% 45% 46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from Operations $320 $501 $563 $708 $4,404 $1,649 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA $935 $1,153 $1,749 $1,984 $6,929 $4,225 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EPS $0.02 $0.03 $0.03 $0.04 $0.38 $0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract Bookings $10,920 $13,415 $16,936 $20,102 $39,029 $48,107 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

First Half Highlights:

-- Revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was $32.6, up 6% from $30.7M in the first half of last fiscal year. -- EBITDA for the first half of FY 2017 was $1.7M compared to $2.0M in the same period of fiscal 2016. -- Profit from operations for the first half of fiscal 2017 was $563K compared to $708K in the same period of fiscal 2016. -- Net profit for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was $334K, or $0.03 per share, compared to $436K, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year. -- Total contract bookings for the first six months of fiscal 2017 totalled $16.9M.

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.045 per share to be paid on January 12, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2016.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call Date: December 2, 2016 Time: 8:30 am EST Phone number: (416) 981-9001 or (800) 920-3356 The call can be replayed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21822170).

TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at October 31, 2016 and April 30, 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 31, April 30, 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,474 $ 9,704 Accounts receivable 13,504 18,239 Work in progress 1,844 513 Other accounts receivable 935 1,393 Tax credits 4,188 4,893 Inventory 908 744 Prepaid expenses 1,418 1,622 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 34,271 37,108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets Tax credits 1,633 1,483 Property and equipment 2,453 2,633 Deferred development costs 3,161 3,817 Other intangible assets 1,674 1,831 Goodwill 3,596 3,596 Deferred tax assets 2,229 2,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 14,746 15,582 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 49,017 $ 52,690 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,109 $ 10,399 Current portion of long-term debt 1,474 1,455 Deferred revenue 10,810 11,205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 21,393 23,059 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,153 1,889 Other non-current liabilities 291 296 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 1,444 2,185 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 22,837 25,244 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 8,349 8,349 Contributed surplus 9,577 9,577 Retained earnings 8,508 8,913 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (254) 607 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 26,180 27,446 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 49,017 $ 52,690 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue: Proprietary products $ 2,922 $ 3,000 $ 5,278 $ 5,148 Third-party hardware and software products 1,831 2,092 4,001 4,156 Services 11,181 10,172 22,200 20,488 Reimbursable expenses 584 498 1,136 901 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 16,518 15,762 32,615 30,693 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of revenue: Products 1,578 1,914 3,276 3,522 Services 6,065 5,560 12,306 11,060 Reimbursable expenses 584 498 1,136 901 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of revenue 8,227 7,972 16,718 15,483 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 8,291 7,790 15,897 15,210 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,769 3,503 7,355 7,095 General and administration 1,719 1,391 3,059 2,760 Research and development, net of tax credits 2,483 2,395 4,920 4,647 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating expenses 7,971 7,289 15,334 14,502 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from operations 320 501 563 708 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance costs 55 32 151 72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income taxes 265 469 412 636 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes 59 102 78 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit attributable to the owners of the Company $ 206 $ 367 $ 334 $ 436 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive (loss) income: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (136) 356 (861) (227) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company $ 70 $ 723 $ (527) $ 209 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.02 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six-month periods ended October 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Months Six Months Ended Ended October 31, October 31, 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Profit for the period $ 334 $ 436 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 413 373 Depreciation of deferred development costs 683 694 Depreciation of other intangible assets 247 243 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (12) Net finance costs 151 72 Unrealized foreign exchange and others 575 111 Non-refundable tax credits (457) (150) Income taxes 78 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 2,024 1,917 Accounts receivable 4,735 (1,094) Work in progress (1,331) (505) Other accounts receivable (598) (479) Tax credits 934 1,472 Inventory (164) 180 Prepaid expenses 204 (32) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,839) (643) Deferred revenue (395) (224) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations 1,546 (1,325) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 3,570 592 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows used in financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (717) (727) Purchase of share options for cancellation - (4) Payment of dividends (739) (616) Interest paid (49) (74) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (1,505) (1,421) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows (used in) from investing activities: Interest received 55 36 Acquisitions of property and equipment (233) (204) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment - 12 Acquisitions of other intangible assets (90) (47) Deferred development costs (27) (679) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (295) (882) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 1,770 (1,711) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 9,704 10,815 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 11,474 $ 9,104 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Six-month periods ended October 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital Contributed Number Amount surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, April 30, 2016 12,315,326 $ 8,349 $ 9,577 Profit for the period - - - Other comprehensive loss for the period: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends to equity owners - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners of the Company - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, October 31, 2016 12,315,326 $ 8,349 $ 9,577 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, April 30, 2015 12,315,326 $ 8,349 $ 9,577 Profit for the period - - - Other comprehensive loss for the period: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends to equity owners - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners of the Company - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, October 31, 2015 12,315,326 $ 8,349 $ 9,577 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TECSYS Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Six-month periods ended October 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated Retained Total other comprehensive earnings income (loss) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, April 30, 2016 $ 607 $ 8,913 $ 27,446 Profit for the period - 334 334 Other comprehensive loss for the period: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (861) - (861) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (861) 334 (527) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends to equity owners - (739) (739) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners of the Company - (739) (739) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, October 31, 2016 $ (254) $ 8,508 $ 26,180 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, April 30, 2015 $ 95 $ 5,341 $ 23,362 Profit for the period - 436 436 Other comprehensive loss for the period: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges (227) - (227) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (227) 436 209 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends to equity owners - (616) (616) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners of the Company - (616) (616) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, October 31, 2015 $ (132) $ 5,161 $ 22,955 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

