Pluralsight Lands on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies in North America

This Marks the Company's Third Consecutive Year on the List

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight ,the global leader in online learning for technology professionals, today announced it ranked No. 115 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500', growing 800 percent during the considered period. This year marks the third time the company has been included in the ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Pluralsight provides its members across 150 countries with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools designed to close the skills gap and empower tech teams to gain a competitive edge. The company recently unveiled its cloud-based technology learning platform, an end-to-end learning experience which includes adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, instant live mentoring and more. The company employs more than 500 people and its author network includes more than 1,000 top technology experts.

For more than 20 years, Deloitte has recognized the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America. The 2016 Technology Fast 500 Companies were judged based on revenue growth from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

This award comes on the heels of numerous distinguished accomplishments and milestones for Pluralsight in 2016, including:

Business Intelligence Group's 2016 New Product of the Year Award Inc. 500: No. 475 Best in Biz Awards 2016: Bronze Winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year for enterprise category Forbes 2016 World's Best 100 Cloud Companies: No. 36 2016 SaaS Awards: Best SaaS Product for Web Development category

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com .

About Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500'

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

