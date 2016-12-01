SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Plexure, the global leader in IoT-driven CRM, today announced it ranked No. 35 on the Deloitte 2016 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500, an annual ranking of the fastest growing Asia Pacific companies in the software and hardware tech sectors, clean technology, media, communications and life sciences. Plexure grew 1,197 percent during a three-year period.

Plexure's founder and CEO, Scott Bradley, credits the company's significant revenue growth to its commitment to bringing new innovation to how retailers attract, engage and retain customers. Through its advanced IoT-driven customer relationship management platform designed to bring the power of digital marketing to the real world, Plexure enables brands to personalize and optimize transactions, sending relevant deals and offers to consumers through their mobile devices while they are in store, in real time. This approach helps retailers to deliver seamless customer experiences across multiple digital channels, resulting in loyal customers, more frequent visits, faster transactions and improved sales.

"To operate successfully in an ever-competitive landscape, brick-and-mortar retailers must embrace the promise of the Internet of Things and provide the modern shopping experience their customers expect," said Bradley. "Plexure is committed to delivering the solutions that transform how brands interact with customers through their connected devices, helping more retailers around the globe improve customer engagement and grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have placed so highly on the Deloitte Fast 500, and expect our stellar growth to continue as we create new ways for our clients to deliver outstanding customer experiences."

"Our Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 winners demonstrate how new technologies are shaping the way we live and work, using innovative solutions to transform business models and simplify the lives of the consumer," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, Deloitte Leader, Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific. "The Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 rankings always instill confidence in the TMT sector in Asia Pacific, as companies in the region continue their rapid pace of innovation. In particular, the region's advances in mobile, e-commerce and social media create a ripe environment for continued disruption of technologies that will shape the future."

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 225,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the pre-eminent technology awards program in Asia Pacific, and now in its fifteenth year, it includes nine Asia Pacific locations: Australia; China (including Hong Kong); India; Japan; South Korea; Malaysia, New Zealand; Singapore and Taiwan. Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth, Fast 500 companies -- large, small, public, and private -- span a variety of industry sectors from software to biotech. Fast 500 companies play in the SaaS, cloud computing, data analytics, and mobile sectors and are transforming the way we do business today.

More About Plexure IoT-Driven CRM

Plexure's award-winning IoT-driven CRM focuses on three comprehensive aspects of customer engagement: measurement, optimization and influence. The solution measures the exact value of every marketing interaction in physical and online worlds, gathering, analyzing and taking action from tens of thousands of live digital events per second. Plexure optimizes live customer engagements by leveraging digital insights, real-world conditions and in-store activity and automates how brands intelligently engage and influence customers real-time using machine learning. Targeting specific contextual parameters such as the customer's immediate location or the weather around them, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM has an enterprise ready engagement engine with POS integration capability. It targets the right customer and tracking unique offer codes all the way through to final transaction uplift.

About Plexure

As Internet of Things (IoT) technology and connected devices enable multiple touch points in real time to reach customers, Plexure help brands build rich customer engagement with its IoT Orchestration Engine and measure the sales uplift of these experiences. With a singular focus on improving real-world business transactions, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM is used by prominent global brands including McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Anheuser Busch, The Compass Group and IKEA to drive and convert in-store visits to in-store sales.

