CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Canadians spent more than $71-billion on home improvement in 2015, or an average of $5,000 per household. BUT Canadians' Household Debt is Now Worth More Than Entire Economy.

This is where the use of innovative Canadian technology by the industry can drive efficiencies with our largest investment and drive positive sales and customer satisfaction.

Canadians are among the top digital adopters in the world, creating efficiencies in our day to day lives, helping us save money and make better investments.

Canadian home building and renovation technology companies are leading the way globally for many years. To understand how they fit visit our site for all the facts and figures;

www.buildertech.ca

The Canadian marketplace for building and renovation is healthy and strong. The awareness and use of related software is now growing as fast as the market. In an era of dramatically shifting abilities to change our world with technology, software is critical for the improvement and efficiency of building and practices.

The latest data from Statistics Canada shows Canadians spent more than $71-billion on home improvement in 2015, or an average of $5,000 per household. That's an increase from $45-billion in 2006. The good news, according to economists, is that growth in home improvement spending is not only largely sustainable - even when financed by debt - but generally bodes well for the long-term health of the Canadian economy.

"We say there are about 800,000 jobs in Canada related to the home renovation industry," Mr. Norman continues. "Renovation spending is important and it's growing at a modest but continuously positive rate. It's fuelling jobs, and you wouldn't want to see a sharp downturn in the sector given the size of the work force that depends on it."

Sign Up for Our Webinar

Supporting Articles

Do your bit for Canada's economy - renovate your home

http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/economy/growth/do-your-bit-for-canadas-economy-renovate-your-home/article31876788/

Albertans spend big on home renos as new residential construction continues downward slide

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/renovations-alberta-statistics-canada-spending-improvements-1.3768571

Older owners would much rather renovate their homes than go through a move, CMHC says

http://www.nationalpost.com/older+owners+would+much+rather+renovate+their+homes+than+through+move+cmhc+says/12229763/story.html

Canadians' Household Debt Now Worth More Than Entire Economy

http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/11/10/household-debt-canada-exceeds-gdp_n_12895326.html

Any questions please contact sandor.kiss@renoworks.com

Contacts:

CONTACT

www.buildertech.ca

sandor.kiss@renoworks.com



