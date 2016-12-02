Genesys Completes Acquisition of Interactive Intelligence to Create World's Leading Omnichannel Customer Experience Solutions Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com/uk), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Interactive Intelligence.

Genesys and Interactive Intelligence have developed best-in-class customer experience capabilities as recognised by all leading industry analysts, with highly complementary solution portfolios. Now combined, Genesys is able to support customers of any size in all industries everywhere in the world with the most complete portfolio available in the cloud and on-premise. Genesys now has over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries supporting over 25 billion customer interactions per year.

"With this announcement, Genesys ushers in a new era in customer experience," said Paul Segre, chief executive officer of Genesys. "The combination of Genesys and Interactive Intelligence creates the largest innovation leader purely focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences. We're pleased to welcome the Interactive Intelligence team."

Tom Eggemeier, president of Genesys, added, "We're excited about accelerating our mission to be an iconic company for our employees and customers. This combination propels Genesys into the next era as a top-50 employer with an industry-leading net promoter score, which is a key measure of customer satisfaction. We'll continue to offer, support and invest in best-in-class solutions, including PureCloud®, Communications as a Service" (CaaS) and Customer Interaction Center' (CIC), in addition to our core Genesys products."

With the completion of the transaction, Paul Segre will continue to serve as CEO, providing leadership that best supports the needs of customers, partners and employees. Genesys will maintain its headquarters in Daly City, as well as key offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Durham, North Carolina.

In accordance with the terms of the acquisition, Interactive Intelligence shareholders received $60.50 per share in cash for each share of Interactive Intelligence common stock they held at closing, for a total transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion. As a result of the completion of the transaction, Interactive Intelligence ceased to be a publicly traded company and its common stock will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. We put the customer at the centre of everything we do and passionately believe that great customer engagementdrives great business outcomes. More than 10,000 companies in over 100 countries trust the industry's #1 customer experience platform to orchestrate seamless omnichannel customer journeysand build lasting relationships. With a strong track record of innovation and a never-ending desire to be first, Genesys is the only company recognised by top industry analysts as a leader in both cloud and on-premise customer engagement solutions. Visit www.genesys.com/uk.

