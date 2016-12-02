Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Soaring at 7.3% CAGR to 2021 Led by Antibody Segment

PUNE, India, December 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is projected to reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021 dominated by immunohistochemistry (IHC) antibody segment while hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of immunohistochemistry (IHC) market, by end user.

Complete report on global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market spread across 225 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 181 tables and 44 figures

Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and rapidly increasing geriatric population across the globe are the primary driving the growth of this market. Other factors driving the IHC market growth include increasing healthcare spending and improving healthcare infrastructure resulting in an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Several manufacturers in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market are relied majorly on launching the new products in order to achieve growth in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. In addition, market players are focusing on acquiring local market players to expand their portfolios and enhance their distribution channels in emerging markets.

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is segmented into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. Based on application, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is segmented into diagnostics and drug testing. The diagnostic segment is further divided into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and nephrological diseases. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and other end users. This report also provides market information across major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest market for immunohistochemistry (IHC), followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific possesses lucrative growth potential for the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market during the forecast period. The economic growth of APAC countries, rising number of chronic diseases, rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, and rising awareness on the use of immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests are expected to drive market growth of the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is consolidated at the top with the top five companies accounting for more than half of the global market. The major players in the immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio SB Inc. (U.S.).

On a related note, another research on Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Global Forecast to 2021 says, the global cell isolation market is expected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2021 from USD 3.57 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The centrifugation-based cell isolation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. On the basis of cell type, the human cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the globally. Companies like Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.) have been profiled in this 172 pages research report

