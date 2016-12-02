PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced growing momentum as organizations globally continue to select and deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

Continued Workday Financial Management Growth - Organizations across multiple industries continue to select Workday's unified suite of applications with new customers including Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Virgin Voyages. Additionally, customers including Denny's, Panera, LLC, and Zillow have expanded their Workday deployments with Workday Financial Management.

More Large, Global Organizations Select Workday HCM - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., GE Appliances, Husqvarna Group, KONE Corporation, St Vincent's Health Australia, and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. join a growing community of Workday HCM customers.

Expanding Community of Live Customers - In addition to recent customer wins, Workday continues to successfully move customers into production with more than 70 percent live on Workday applications. Recent deployments include Airbus Group, Centrica, First Financial Bank, ING Group, and Saint Luke's Health System.

"We continue to see strong customer demand as organizations across industries select and deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM," said Phil Wilmington, co-president, Workday. "In today's dynamic, global business environment, organizations are increasingly placing Workday at the center of their business given our proven track record of bringing customers into production and helping them build a foundation for future success."

