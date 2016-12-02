On World HIV/AIDS Day opened the first integrated care center in Kyiv where HIV-positive drug addicted patients can receive several types of treatment at the same time: against the drug addiction, against HIV and against tuberculosis. Now, only one third of HIV-positive drug users in Kyiv can receive additional medical services, including antiretroviral therapy, which is a key condition to overcome the epidemics of HIV and tuberculosis.

Opening the integrated care center is a project that is implemented by the Representative Office of American AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in Ukraine on the facilities of Kyiv City Narcological Hospital "Sotsioterapiya" and in partnership with Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 5, ICF "Alliance of Public Health" and with support from the Kyiv State City Administration.

Zoya Shabarova, head of the European bureau of AHF, said: "The establishing of such a center in Kyiv was made possible by joint efforts of organizations from the governmental and non-governmental sector US AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Ukraine, which is an organization that provides assistance to HIV-infected people in 36 countries, and Kyiv clinical hospital No. 5, on the facilities of which the city AIDS center and narcological clinic 'Sotsioterapiya' are located. This is an example of effective partnership to help HIV-positive patients and an essential condition for the progress in achieving the objectives of the AHF strategy 20x20 (20 million people on treatment in the world by 2020). This model should become the gold standard in the process of creating substitution therapy provision points."

All the conditions needed for the comprehensive treatment are created at the center of integrated care; except for substitution therapy, the patients will be able to undergo rapid and convenient tests for HIV, and in the case of receiving a positive result, they will be able to undergo further examination and receive treatment with antiretroviral therapy.

"The opening of this center will help HIV-positive patients to receive simultaneous treatment in one place. Previously, these people had to visit different hospitals to obtain three different drugs. Not surprisingly, more than 70% of patients missed treatment or did not arrive to receive the medicine. Regimen and regularity play the key roles in HIV treatment. With this project, we remove the problem of access to medicines," saidVolodymyr Yaryi, chief physician of KCNCH "Sotsioterapiya."

"Kyiv took another important step to overcome the epidemics of HIV and tuberculosis. This is because the capital joined the initiative FAST-TRACK CITIES on overcoming the epidemic. The purpose of this initiative is to finally defeat AIDS by 2030 through active combating in large cities, where almost 70% of all HIV-positive people reside," saidMykola Yuriyovych Povoroznyk, deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration.

Sergei Filippovich, treatment director, the Alliance of Public Health, said"Since 2005, the Alliance supports STI sites across the country as part of the Global Fund programs. Now more than 9000 clients have access to STI in 173 sites. We support partnership initiatives of KCCH No. 5, KCNCH 'Sotsioterapiya,' AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Ukraine, to provide integrated services in Kiev."

Today in Kyiv, 939 people are received drug addiction treatment (substitution therapy), 368 of them are HIV positive and need ARV drugs.

Reference:

Opening the integrated care center is a project that is implemented by the Representative Office of American AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in Ukraine on the facilities of Kyiv City Narcological Hospital "Sotsioterapiya" and in partnership with Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 5, ICF "Alliance of Public Health" and with support from the Kyiv State City Administration.

So, the person that is simultaneously suffering from two diseases HIV and drug dependence had to visit different clinics to get vital treatment. Very often these patients simply did not come to receive treatment. Creating a site of integrated care in Kyiv made it possible to combine three types of treatments under one roof of KCNCH "Sotsioterapiya."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation was established in 1987 in Los Angeles, as a small community association, whose members were trying to alleviate the suffering of people who were doomed to die of AIDS. At present, as part of comprehensive health programs, AHF in partnership with other organizations provides care, treatment and services to almost 600,000 patients living with HIV in 36 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin and North America.

KCNCH "Sotsioterapiya"

Kyiv City Narcological Clinical Hospital "Sotsioterapiya" is the unique national system of treatment and rehabilitation for patients who have problems with alcohol and drug abuse and members of their families. KCNCH "Sotsioterapiya" is a narcological service that serves for the entire Kyiv (about 6,000 hospital patients, 1,500 ambulatory patients and narcological monitoring of 27,000 narcological patients).

KCCH No. 5

Kyiv City Center for Prevention and Control of AIDS was established in 1999 to provide specialized medical care to HIV-positive persons and AIDS patients residing in Kyiv. It is located at the KCCH No. 5, 11, Vidpochynku St. The AIDS center includes an outpatient department, an inpatient department and an intensive care unit.

"Alliance of Public Health"

International Charity Foundation in cooperation with government partners and NGOs in all regions of Ukraine have spent more than 10 years implementing comprehensive programs of prevention and treatment of HIV, TB and HCV, which cover more than 250,000 people. Since 2005, direct support for Alliance number of SMT patients in Ukraine increased by 130 times (from 70 to 9073 patients).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161201006580/en/

Contacts:

AHF Europe

Anna Zakowicz, +31 6 28744655

Deputy Bureau Chief

anna.zakowicz@aidshealth.org

or

AHF Europe

Denis Godlevskiy, +7 911 1101310

Advocacy and marketing manager in Russia and Ukraine

denis.godlevskiy@aidshealth.org