LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announced today all homes have been sold at Hazelwood, a new community of 22 single-family homes located near the corner of S. Maryland Pkwy and E. Silverado Ranch Blvd in Las Vegas.

"Hazelwood is a popular community because it offered affordable luxury homes with spectacular amenities," said Nathan White, Nevada division manager for Summit Homes. "As home values continue to climb and the Las Vegas economy improves, more and more homeowners are seeking quality homes in a market where supply is diminishing."

Hazelwood features 1,944- to 2,043-square foot homes built in a distinctive high-desert design with stylish paver driveways, nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient low-e windows. The homes include gourmet chef's kitchens with granite countertops, custom cabinetry with crown molding and gas ranges. The master suites include Piedrafina countertops, custom cabinetry, water-saving fixtures and spacious walk-in closets. Prices started in the mid-$260,000s.

The community offers lush, fully landscaped entry and common areas and convenient beltway and freeway access. McCarran Airport and the Las Vegas Strip are just minutes away, and Hazelwood is close to shopping, schools and medical centers.

Presidio and Summit Homes of Nevada have also developed Summit Grand Canyon with 12 units; Canyon View with 20 units; Canyon View II with 16 units; Canyon View III with 23 units; Willow Ridge with 36 units; Shadow Pointe with 36 units; Summit Ford with 18 units; Summit Dorrell, 25 units; Summit Teco, a nine-home community within Las Vegas's Rural Neighborhood Preservation (RNP) area; and Montclaire, a new community offering 48 single-family homes within the Northern Terrace section of the Providence master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

About Summit Homes

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit homes has been a home-building staple in the Northwest for more than 30 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington and has expanded into the Las Vegas market as Summit Homes of Nevada.www.summithomesnv.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $250 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

