Capella Hotel Group Asia and Pierre Gagnaire Make Joint Debut In Mainland China with "Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire" at Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Capella Hotel Group Asia and illustrious culinary icon Mr. Pierre Gagnaire are pleased to announce their joint debut in Mainland China.Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire, a new concept by Mr. Gagnaire, will be located at Capella Shanghai in the cultural preservation zone of Xuhui District, Shanghai. The French brasserie and all-villa urban resort are part of the Jian Ye Li estate, which is the last remaining cluster of "shikumen" architecture with history dating back to the 1930s.Capella Shanghai and Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire are scheduled to open in March 2017.

Lauded as the "Best Chef in the World 2015" by his industry peers according to French magazine Le Chef, Mr. Gagnaire celebrated 50 years of creativity and success in the kitchen this year.The atlas of Pierre Gagnaire spans 12 restaurants globally with a total of 13 Michelin stars among them.Driven by his mission statement "Facing tomorrow but respectful of yesterday", the cuisine of Mr. Gagnaire is his means of expression, replacing words with culinary works of art. In the kitchen, he transforms raw ingredients into a symphony of flavors, textures and temperatures delivered with emotion.

"The idea behind Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire is an echo to the 1930s. It sends my message of warmth, quality and modesty as a tribute to the era. The place has to be joyful, comfortable and easily accessible. It is out of the question that it becomes a closed and exclusive place!" said Mr. Gagnaire as he described his refreshing new concept.

"Shanghai is one of the world's most dynamic cities offering a rich cultural heritage coupled with all the amenities of an international lifestyle. The Pierre Gagnaire philosophy aligns so well with our Capella Canon.Both our organizations demonstrate a common passion and true desire to create memorable experiences for our guests.Pierre's brilliance as a Michelin-starred chef, combined with his gracious humility, make him a natural partner for Capella Shanghai," said Mr. Nicholas M. Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Hotel Group Asia.

Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li, is the only all-villa urban resort in the city.A rare architectural heritage, the hotel offers discerning guests the authentic experience of Shanghai's romantic past.The estate comprises 55 villas, 40 residential apartments as well as The Gallery, which is a collection of restaurantsand lifestyle brands.

Helmed by Mr. Gagnaire's prodigy, Romain Chapel, Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire will open in March 2017 together with Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li.It comprises a 70-seat restaurant, 50-seat bar as well as retail bakery at The Gallery.To complement the residential lifestyle of this charming neighborhood, Comptoir Pierre Gagnaire will cater for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

