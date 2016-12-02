Hangzhou Reestablishes its Image as a Popular MICE Destination Following the G20 Summit

Hangzhou, inspiring new connections

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou has long been synonymous with idyllic scenery and aleisurely paceoflife. Given the attention that Hangzhou received as a result of the G20 Summit, Business Events Hangzhou has rolled out a new logo and tagline promoting the city as a locale for meetings, travel incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE). The new tagline, "Hangzhou, Inspiring New Connections", reflects the city's expectations in succeeding in its efforts to become a top MICE destination facilitating industry-, knowledge- and commerce-based connections around the world. Hangzhou is China's first city with an official MICE destination brand.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161129/443556

Buyers and conference attendees, impressed by what Hangzhou has to offer in terms of cultural attractions, are glad to see the city become a popular MICE destination

Taking part in a conference in Hangzhou is an opportunity to resolve what may be a longstanding problem besetting the attendees. Yet, with what is on offer beyond the meeting room or exhibition hall, the city is also an opportunity for leisure and for disconnecting from the daily stresses of doing business. Hangzhou, in its new role as both a leisure travel destination and a MICE destination, and one which has witnessed the signing of the US-China Joint Communique and of the Ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change at the G20 Summit, provides an ideal environment for the resolution of disputes, facilitating of business cooperation and enhancing of win-win results.

Hangzhou maximizes value by connecting buyers with better products and services

Hangzhou is increasingly demonstrating its strong competence as a MICE destination. The G20 Summit led to the build out of a large number of spacious conference venues and to many international hotel groups establishing a presence in the city, further enriching venue choices. More than 200 domestic and international air routes now link Hangzhou to the rest of the world with direct connections to over 35 cities both in and outside of China. Since the beginning of this year, airlines serving the city have added non-stop services to Lisbon, Los Angeles, Madrid, San Francisco and Sydney, among other destinations.

Employees in Hangzhou's MICE sector have also significantly improved the quality of the services. Hangzhou has been committed to providing customized and personalized products and services that assure the best experience for each attendee. The city aims to directly connect each attendee via meaningful connections. Catering to their varying demands is vital for maximizingvalue.

Hangzhou connects the world and diversifies cooperation

In line with its globalization plans and a strategy that focuses on keepingup to date with the global MICE industry, Hangzhou has commenced a series of global promotion campaigns based on the new tagline "Hangzhou, Inspiring New Connections". An online event concerning sharing across the MICE ecosystem and an offline event inviting buyers around the world to experience Hangzhou's MICE facilities will be launched soon.