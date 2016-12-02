AUGA group, AB signed agreement with regard acquisition of below listed KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries in Lithuania and Germany (holding other subsidiaries in Lithuania):



1. KTG Agrar UAB; 2. UAB Agrar Raseiniai; 3. UAB Agrar Mažeikiai; 4. UAB PAE Agrar; 5. UAB Delta Agrar . 6. fentus 10. GmbH; 7. norus 26. AG; 8. LT Holding AG;



It will be paid EUR 1,38 million for the shares of the companies under acquisition.



These companies directly or indirectly -through other agricultural subsidiaries in Lithuania- (KTG companies) are involved in crop growing activity in Lithuania.



KTG companies cultivate more than 7700 ha of land (more than 6100 ha out of which are certified as organic land plots).



Consolidate revenues of KTG Companies in 2015 year were EUR 4,7 million.



There are about 50 employees in KTG companies.



The transaction will be complete upon receipt of permission of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania to acquire KTG companies.



Vladas Bagavicius



AUGA group, AB Member of the Board



tel. +37061031807