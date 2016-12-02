On 10 May 2016 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Commission Regulation No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour". As of 3 July 2016 the program has been carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S would repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 40.0m (approx. DKK 297.6m) in the period from 10 May 2016 to 20 February 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of 839,135 349.34 293,142,136 last announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2016 4,896 325.07 1,591,551 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 November 2016 5,333 328.66 1,752,763 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 November 2016 2,746 331.68 910,796 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 December 2016 621 326.13 202,526 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 852,731 349.00 297,599,772 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 2,037,369 treasury shares corresponding to 4.9% of the share capital.



During the period 10 May 2016 to 1 December 2016 purchases for an amount of EUR 40.0m (approx. DKK 297.6m), and the share buyback program is hereby completed.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:



Thomas Johansen, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6858, +45 2811 3828) Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 50/2016