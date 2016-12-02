Company announcement 34 2016/17



Allerød, 2016-12-02 11:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, management and their related parties' transactions in Matas shares:



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Terje List -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Matas A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares of Matas A/S instrument, type of instrument DK0060497295 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (DKK) Volume(s) 95.00 7,500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information



Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations



Tlf. +45 48 1655 48



