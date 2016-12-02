HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PBYA) is pleased to announce today that it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire Premier Purchasing and Alliance LLC, a New York limited liability company also known as National Electrical Wholesale Providers (NEWP). NEWP is in the business of servicing electrical wholesalers throughout the United States with electrician related study material including the National Electrical Code, providing a complete line of printed reference materials in addition to eBooks, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications, to all distributors. NEWP has significant corporate accounts with electrical wholesale conglomerates making them one the largest wholesalers of National Electrical Codes in the US. NEWP also covers HVAC, Plumbing, Industrial and Residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification and current code practices.

"By acquiring NEWP, Brown will now become the largest wholesaler of electrical codes and exam prep material in the United States," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer. Brown, together with NEWP, will service over 3,000 electrical wholesale outlets. We are looking forward to expanding our product offerings to this large group of clients."

NEWP also is the publisher of "The Current Geek, an Interactive Guide for Electricians" (http://thecurrentgeek.com/). The pocket guide is an interactive guide for electricians on the job. The book is widely distributed with over 5,000 copies sold each year.

Mr. Davis continued, "Upon completion of the acquisition of NEWP, our combined buying power will surpass any other wholesaler on the market and open the doors to thousands of electricians who could benefit from our certification courses, continuing education and code books."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement, and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

About Panther Biotechnology, Inc.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.

