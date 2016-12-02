sprite-preloader
Freitag, 02.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,018 Euro		-0,016
-0,53 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,996
3,074
12:35
3,025
3,055
12:35
02.12.2016 | 12:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 1

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Elementis PLC

2. Reason for notification (yes/no)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedNo
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsNo
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsNo
Other (please specify):No
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
Nortrust Nominees LTD
State Street Nominees Limited
Vidacos Nominees Ltd
5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:29 November 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:1 December 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:Above the threshold of 5%

8: Notified Details
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
If possible use ISIN code		Situation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of sharesNumber of voting rightsNumber of sharesNumber of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

Direct
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB000241854822,776,70622,776,706152,072152,07223,115,1080.033%4.987%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ conversion periodNo. of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.Percentage of voting rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExercise PriceExpiration dateExercise / conversion periodNo. of voting rights instrument refers toPercentage of voting rights
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
23,267,1805.020%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and /or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (5.020%)

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Proxy Voting:
10. Name of proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:N/A

13. Additional information:The Shares referred to in section 9 of this form are held in portfolios and funds managed on a discretionary basis by the entities set out in section 9.
Please note that the Shares are held through certain nominee companies.
14 Contact name:Mark Powney, Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.
15. Contact telephone name:+44 (0)1793 363 135

This notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.8.12 R(1) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook.

Wai Wong
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

2 December 2016


© 2016 PR Newswire