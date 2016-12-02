ELEMENTIS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Elementis PLC



2. Reason for notification (yes/no)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify): No

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3): HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

Nortrust Nominees LTD

State Street Nominees Limited

Vidacos Nominees Ltd

5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 29 November 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified: 1 December 2016