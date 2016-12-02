A growing team, customer wins and technology upgrades help deliver more social insights and empower data-driven decisions

Crimson Hexagon, a leading provider of social data analysis to inform strategic enterprise decision-making, today announced new customers such as AB-InBev, Fender, Zappos and Virgin Holidays, an employee count that doubled to 200 in the last year, and recent product enhancements focused on image analytics, emotion analytics and machine learning, continuing to provide the most comprehensive array of functionality in the social insights market.

Organisations are looking for deeper, more meaningful insights about their consumer base. An enterprise-wide demand for these insights has shaped Crimson Hexagon's offerings and increased its focus on reaching business users at every level of a company by empowering ease of use, innovation, and the ability to disseminate insights on a global scale. In addition to Fender, Zappos and Virgin Holidays, new customers recently added to the company's roster include the U.S. Department of State, FanDuel, Tabasco/McIlhenny Co. and John Lewis. Across the customer base, the amount of average users per account has doubled with 33 percent increase in net promoter score (NPS) for top accounts.

"Crimson Hexagon helps us elevate our use of social data to better understand consumer preferences and opinions, which allows us to relate to our customers in a more meaningful way," notes Bethann Autery, Marketing Manager of Digital Analytics, Anheuser-Busch.

Crimson Hexagon's recent employee expansion includes the executive appointments of Justin Khaksar, previously of Localytics and Brightcove, as managing director and senior vice president of EMEA and APAC, and Jeanne Lombardi-Sheehan, previously of LoJack Corporation and Dunkin Brands, as chief people officer. Technology and product upgrades apply to both products in the company's platform suite, ForSight and HelioSight.

HelioSight: New ad-hoc search for the business user, underlying insights, new insight "cards" and user experience updates added to provide quick, powerful insights in seconds for conversation, audience and topics from the social conversation.

ForSight: Enhanced features include image analysis, emotions, daily moments, Instagram insights; data visualisations, navigation and machine learning capabilities are also expanded.

UX enhancements: Across both products, Crimson Hexagon improved the look and feel for insight dissemination with new dashboards and mobile responsive updates.

New API capabilities: Users can now monitor, analyse and upload content using APIs, exposing more endpoints to allow for custom dashboards and integrations.

Stephanie Newby, CEO of Crimson Hexagon, said, "Crimson Hexagon's continued investment in our innovation and team growth enables us to create technologies that provide valuable insights to more brands and users around the world. With easy access to timely, actionable information about consumers' opinions of their products, services and brand promises, organisations can make informed strategic business decisions to achieve greater success."

Crimson Hexagon will host the webinar, "Building Blocks for Building Better Business Results in 2017,"at noon ET on December 8, 2016 to give a sneak peek at the product innovations and discuss the future of social media insights. Interested attendees can register for the webinar here.

Additional resources

Blog: http://www.crimsonhexagon.com/blog

Careers: http://www.crimsonhexagon.com/about/careers

Demo: http://www.crimsonhexagon.com/schedule-a-demo

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/crimsonhexagon

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/crimsonhexagon

Tumblr: http://www.crimsonhexagon.tumblr.com/

About Crimson Hexagon

Crimson Hexagon is the global leader in consumer insights from social media data. Powered by patented technology and an in-house data library of more than 950 billion posts, Crimson Hexagon's platform helps hundreds of brands and agencies answer critical business questions through the insights derived from social data. Clients include leading global organisations such as General Mills, Starbucks, Paramount Pictures, Microsoft and Twitter, and leading agencies such as TBWA, VML, BBDO, Saatchi Saatchi, Ogilvy, Edelman and Digitas. Find us on Twitter @crimsonhexagon and on Tumblr.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161202005288/en/

Contacts:

Edelman

Symon Madry

+44 (0)7772 177 592.

CrimsonHexUK@edelman.com