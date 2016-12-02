At the request of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ), 556937-9547 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 06, 2016.



The company's share capital consists of 1,462,500 shares of which 450,000 A-shares and 1,012,500 B-shares.



Short name: CMOTEC B ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 1,012,500 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242654 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 129569 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556937-9547 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification - to be updated



Code Name ----------



----------



----------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +4640200250.