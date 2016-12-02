Regulatory News:

Municipal housing company AB Ekerö Bostäder has commissioned Serneke to construct 80 new apartments in the Tappström area of Ekerö. The order is valued at approximately SEK 136 million.

The new homes are divided between six buildings situated close to central Ekerö, outside Stockholm. The area where the new apartments will be constructed is already developed with two-story rows of apartments from the 1960s. The new buildings will have two stories plus a recessed penthouse level and a basement. They will have a combined living area of 4,500 square meters.

"We look forward to being involved and contributing to attractive housing in the Municipality of Ekerö. It is highly satisfying for Serneke (STO:SRNKEB) to have secured another assignment in a region with considerable need for housing, where we perceive great potential to further increase our market share and broaden our customer base," says Daniel Åstenius, President of Serneke Bygg.

"We can finally commence construction of new rental apartments in Ekerö and are pleased to have the opportunity to work with a skilled contractor like Serneke," says Mats Viker, President of Ekerö Bostäder.

Construction is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and the apartments are scheduled for occupancy in the end of 2018.

The project will be included in order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2016.

