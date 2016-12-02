EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 DECEMBER 2016 at 13:15 EET



Changes in Exel Composites' Group Management Team



As of 1 January 2017 Mr Ilkka Silvanto, 65, will retire and leave his position as SVP Strategic Projects and Legal Counsel at Exel Composites Plc as well as member of the company's Group Management Team (GMT). His responsibilities in strategic projects and legal matters will be distributed among members of the existing GMT and the current organization. In addition to Mr Silvanto, Exel Composites' GMT currently consists of Mr Riku Kytömäki (President and CEO), Mr Mikko Kettunen (CFO), Mr Callum Cough (SVP Operations), Ms Tiina Hiltunen (SVP Human Resources), Mr Kari Loukola (SVP Sales & Marketing) and Mr Kim Sjödahl (SVP R&D and Technology).



"I wish to thank Ilkka for his significant contribution to our company and for his committed work over the past 12 years both in his CFO role and in his most recent role as SVP Strategic Projects. We wish him all the best in the future", says Riku Kytömäki.



Vantaa, 2 December 2016



Exel Composites Plc Riku Kytömäki, President & CEO



For further information, please contact: Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO tel. +358 50 511 8288 riku.kytomaki@exelcomposites.com



Mikko Kettunen, CFO tel. +358 50 347 7462 mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com



Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main news media www.exelcomposites.com



Exel Composites in brief



Exel Composites (www.exelcomposites.com) is a leading composite technology company that designs, manufactures and markets composite products and solutions for demanding applications. Exel Composites provides superior customer experience through continuous innovation, world-class operations and long-term partnerships.



The core of the operations is based on own, internally developed composite technology, product range based on it and strong market position in selected segments with a strong quality and brand image. Profitable growth is pursued by a relentless search for new applications and development in co-operation with customers. The personnel's expertise and high level of technology play a major role in Exel Composites' operations. Exel Composites Plc share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.