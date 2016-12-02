The correction refers to the TR quotation (market in bold below).



With effect from December 6, 2016, the subscription rights in Tobii AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 20, 2016.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOBII TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009356652 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 129128 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from December 6, 2016, the paid subscription shares in Tobii AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until December 28, 2016.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOBII BTA1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009356660 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 129129 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sofia Tångelin or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.