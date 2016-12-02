Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2016) - Mojo Games, a division of Sterling Group Ventures (OTCQB: SGGV) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with VLeague Internet Technology Company Limited, a China corporation who is the exclusive online social gaming provider for Alisports' Chess and Card Division.

The partnership between VLeague and Mojo has been formed as part of an online strategy to support Alisports' recently announced plans to launch a worldwide poker tour. Officials from the Alibaba Sports Group held a press conference Tuesday in Shanghai to announce the International Poker Tour (IPT), a new poker tour with events to take place in China, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe with an estimated more than $7 million in tournament prize money to be awarded over the first year of the tour.

Photo of Press Conference held in Shanghai