Research and Markets - Global Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market - Worth $2 Billion in 2015 - Leading Players are Alstom SA, Bombardier & Toshiba

The global TCMS market was valued at $2 billion in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2016 - 2022. Rail controls are witnessing huge investment on account of increasing concern in regard to safety, growing pace of urbanization combined with cutting edge innovation.

The major reasons for the growth of global TCMS market includes increasing investments in technology up gradation and rapid transit solution, increasing demand for safe and comfortable rapid transit solutions in developed as well as developing regions, and increasing population and urbanization.



The technological advancement in the TCMS market has been centered on enhancing safety, luxury and comfort. Cutting edge innovation helped train operators to reduce traffic as well. Global players in the TCMS market are teaming up with domestic players in emerging nations such as China and India, where the demand for rapid transit vehicles is increasing. Train control and management system is mainly used in rapid transit vehicles.



In 2015, Europe accounted for the largest market for train control and management systems; whereas the market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. Increasing investments in technology upgradation and rapid transit solution are some of the major factors driving the growth of the North American train control and management system market. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market for train control and management system in 2015.

