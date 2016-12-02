Responding to questions in Dutch media today, TomTom (TOM2) announces that within the Consumer business unit 170 roles have been reorganized. Of those roles, 110 will move to other areas within the company and 60 roles are made redundant, of which 24 are in The Netherlands.

