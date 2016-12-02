China Unicom Global Launches "CUniq" MVNO Business in the UK

Unveiling One-Card-Multiple-Number Service

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --On 2 December 2016, China Unicom Global Limited ("CUG") launched the "CUniq" overseas mobile virtual network operator ("MVNO") service in London, the UK and unveiled the first one-card-multiple-number service. Customers can buy a SIM abroad and stay connected with the UK, HongKong and Mainland China numbers. This marks an important milestone in CUG's global operations strategy as it successfully expanded MVNO operation from Asia-Pacific region to Europe.

Minister Zhu Qin of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Mr. Michael Charlton, director general of UK Trade & Investment (UKTI); Mr. James Weifeng Ji, Asia Chief Regional Officer of Telefonica; Mr. Jiang Zhengxin, deputy general manager of China Unicom; and Ms Zhou Lisong, executive vice president of CUG, jointly officiated the service launch ceremony. They were joined by more than 200 guests from Europe to witness this historic moment.

Mr. Jiang Zhengxin, deputy general manager of China Unicom, said, China Unicom has made vigorous efforts to drive reforms and innovations over the years. Innovation becomes the engine to propel its development. As to its mobile communication operation, China Unicom is committed to providing leading mobile applications and innovative services to customers in Asia-Pacific region. The launch of "CUniq" enables CUG to offer more convenient services to customers in Europe. Its launch symbolizes accelerating expansion of its international business and marks a milestone for CUG's development of MVNO services in overseas market.

Ms. Zhou Lisong, executive vice president of CUG, said that the company had a proven track record in MVNO business in Hong Kong for more than 15 years. The "CUniq" service is jointly launched by CUG and Manx Telecom. It integrates extensive network coverage provided by O2, the British mobile network operator under Telefonica, S.A., and the high quality global services offered by China Unicom, which allows customers to enjoy exclusive, excellent and unique experience in mobile communication. While interpreting the meaning of "CUniq", Ms. Zhou said that "CU" stands for China Unicom and "Uniq" is the abbreviation of unique (implying exclusive, excellent and unique). She added that the company will further enhance its "CUniq" MVNO service in the future and launch it in other countries and regions, such as America, Australia and Japan, in phase.

The "CUniq" one-card-multiple-number service provides customers the convenience of keeping just one SIM card with Mainland China, Hong Kong and the UK numbers embedded. Customers can enjoy multi-user voice call service in these three areas and share data with others in 45 countries and regions. In addition, it offers 24/7 bilingual customer service (English and Chinese) and overseas online enquiry service from CUG Store. It provides more convenient and superior communication services to businesspersons, overseas students and tourists in travelling between Mainland China, Hong Kongand the UK.

About China Unicom Global Limited:

China Unicom Global Limited (CUG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China United Network Communication Group Company Limited. It is headquartered in Hong Kong and has established 28 branches around the world. The company endeavors to provide services to mobile operators and business enterprises in China, Asia-Pacific region and other areas. Its main businesses include leased line, Internet, system integration, Cloud computing, data center, video conference and MVNO/MVNE. Leveraging China Unicom's extensive global network in Mainland China and overseas, CUG is dedicated to offering one-stop end-to-end communication services to customers everywhere in the world, thereby achieving the goal of building global customer base, global network and global operations.







