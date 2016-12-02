Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) stock is up 16% today as sources reveal to CNBC that the company is not only open to sell but is engaged with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) specifically, after having rejected bids from the satellite radio company to acquire the music streaming service back in July.Pandora stock has experienced a change of tune it seems, reversing its position from July when P stock's board rejected a $15-a-share offer.

