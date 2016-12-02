CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland warmly invites neighbors and guests to enjoy their holiday dining at the hotel, as beloved annual traditions again come alive in the heart of downtown Cleveland. From charming Teddy Bear Tea to Christmas brunch with all the trimmings, the luxury hotel offers a full schedule of holiday dining opportunities throughout the season.

The hotel is also showcasing a remarkable gingerbread structure, lovingly inspired for the holidays by Cleveland's most iconic tower. Located in the sixth floor Lobby and now available for public viewing, the sweet, eight-foot-tall edifice will feature edible sections including a soaring tower with its own red and green lights. Topped with snow, the colorfully decorated tower will be created and adorned with 80 pounds of powdered sugar and hundreds of candies and lollipops

The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland holiday dining events are available to the public and include the following:

Holiday Tea

December 3, 4, 10, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A great way to celebrate with loved ones, this beloved tradition offers a selection of festive teas, tea sandwiches and tempting sweets in the Riverview Room. The price is $42 USD per person, $20 USD per child age 10 and under. Space is limited and reservations are required. Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Teddy Bear Tea

December 3, 4, 10, 19 and 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. December 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Designed for the young and young at heart, Teddy Bear Tea is the perfect setting for an enchanting holiday afternoon. Children can savor a child-friendly tea menu and create their own bags of candy, receive a teddy bear gift, and enjoy holiday story-telling courtesy of Mrs. Claus in the Riverview Room. The price is $48 USD per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Sunday, December 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Christmas Day, guests are invited to create memories at the luxury hotel's popular holiday brunch buffet. From breakfast/brunch favorites to traditional holiday selections, this dazzling array of tastes and flavors offers the perfect Christmas dining experience in the enchanting Riverview Room. The price is $65 USD per person, $20 USD per child age 10 and under. An optional offering of Moët & Chandon or Dom Pérignon is also available. Space is limited and reservations are required. Pricing is exclusive of tax, beverage and gratuity.

To reserve holiday dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, please call (216) 902-5255. Reservations are required for all holiday dining events, with early reservations strongly recommended. All prices are exclusive of beverage, tax and gratuity unless otherwise noted. Events are based on availability and are subject to change. Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card at time of booking. Cancellation penalty applies within 72 hours of scheduled reservation.

