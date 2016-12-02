WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - December 02, 2016) - Amid much discussion in Washington about upgrading the country's infrastructure, United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett will participate in a bipartisan leaders meeting hosted by No Labels on Monday, December 5th in Washington, D.C., featuring mayors, governors and members of Congress from across the country.

Mayor Cornett will serve on a panel focused on the future of infrastructure in cities and metropolitan areas and where the next Congress and Administration should focus its efforts. USCM Trustee Dallas (TX) Mayor Mike Rawlings, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will join Mayor Cornett on the panel to be moderated by Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.

Mayor Cornett has also requested a meeting for the bipartisan leadership of The U.S. Conference of Mayors with President-elect Trump to discuss the shared priorities of infrastructure investment and public safety, as the incoming Administration moves toward the inauguration and first 100 days.

With more than 80 percent of the people in this country living in cities and their metropolitan areas, the nation's mayors are urging a metro-focused national infrastructure agenda that directs funding to urban areas, which already suffer from congested roads, crumbling bridges, aging water systems and leaking pipes. Over the next 30 years, 66 million people will move to cities and their metro areas, accounting for 96 percent of the nation's future population growth, putting additional pressure on existing infrastructure already in disrepair.

Reporters interested in attending should RSVP to Margaret White with No Labels at Margaret@nolabels.org.

WHO: Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President Dallas (TX) Mayor Mike Rawlings, USCM Trustee WHAT: No Labels: A Meeting to Construct The Peace After the War: Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Infrastructure Projects at the State Level Panel Discussion WHEN: Monday, December 5, 2016 / 1:00pm to 1:45pm ET WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel / 2800 Pennsylvania Ave, NW / Washington, D.C. 20007

Background:

1787: Constructing the Peace After the War, is an event hosted by No Labels, which aims to seize the post-election moment and jumpstart a long overdue national conversation focused on bipartisan problem solving.

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

