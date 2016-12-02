Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2016) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,200,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees/consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. These options are granted for a five-year term and were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. These options are the only options issued by the Company at this time.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship South Lorrain Project (formerly the Keeley Frontier Project). The South Lorrain Project is located within the historic South Lorrain Silver Camp, which along with the historic Cobalt and Gowganda silver camps is part of the world class silver and cobalt district in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt between Temagami and Kirkland Lake, in northeastern Ontario. The South Lorrain Project is made up of four properties, centered by two prolific past producing silver-cobalt mines, the Keeley and the Frontier. Combined historic production from the two mines totaled 19.2 million ounces of silver, and 3.3 million pounds of cobalt, with an average grade of 58 ounces of silver per tonne. The company will continue to focus its exploration efforts on the existing targets located on the Keeley-Frontier property portion of the project. For further details about the Company's project and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Jeffrey Hunter

President and CEO

(647) 348-6966

info@cshi.ca

www.canadiansilverhunter.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe Harbor.