Shire Reports on Four Decades of Real-World Safety Experience With FEIBA® [Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex]

Shire plc (LSE: SHP;NASDAQ: SHPG), the leading biotechnology company focused on serving individuals with rare diseases, is presenting an update on its safety database describing 40 years of real-world experience with the bypassing agent FEIBA [Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex]. Shire also revealed new in vitro data showing the potential for excessive thrombin generation when combining an investigational procoagulant bispecific antibody and bypass therapy for breakthrough bleeds. These data are now available online as part of the Proceedings of the 58th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held December 3-6 in San Diego, California.

Inhibitors are a rare but serious complication impacting about 5-7 percent of patients with hemophilia A. They form when the body's immune system attacks the molecules in factor therapy, causing it to be ineffective.[1],[2] Bypassing agents help bypass the inhibitor to help the body form a clot and stop bleeding.[3]

Recently, concerns have emerged related to the use of an investigational non-factor product when combined with marketed bypassing agents for hemophilia patients with inhibitors. Shire conducted an analysis of a sequence analogue biosimilar of one investigational agent, emicizumab, in combination with bypassing agents. Researchers characterized in vitro the rate and level of thrombin generation resulting from combining the bypassing agent and investigational non-factor product. The data found a multi-fold increase in thrombin generation, indicating a potential thrombotic risk for patients who receive the investigational agent combined with an approved bypass agent for breakthrough bleeds. (Synergistic Effects of a Procoagulant Bispecific Antibody and Rescue Therapies on Thrombin Generation- a Potential Safety Risk, http://www.bloodjournal.org/content/128/22/4952.)[4]

"FEIBA is a widely approved treatment option for people with hemophilia A and B with inhibitors, and has a well-established safety and efficacy profile[5]," said Leonard Valentino, M.D., Global Head of Hematology Medical Affairs, Shire. "Shire embraces new products with the potential to build on current standards of hemophilia care. As with any new product, rigorous clinical studies and careful review of safety and efficacy data are crucial to inform healthcare providers and patients on the best way to safely and effectively incorporate potential new therapeutic agents into existing management strategies."

Shire continually evaluates the safety profile of its products through ongoing safety surveillance. The risk of thromboembolic events (TEEs) is well characterized in the FEIBA label. FEIBA has a boxed warning for identified thromboembolic risk.[5] Approximately three TEEs have been reported per 100,000 infusions based upon more than seven billion units (equivalent to about two million infusions) distributed over the past 40 years.[6]

During ASH, Shire is presenting an update on its safety database describing the real-world experience with FEIBA. The global review of safety databases for AE reports of FEIBA received from 1975 through July 2016 showing the reporting rate of TEEs associated with FEIBA is comparable with previously reported data. (Four Decade Cumulative Review of Thrombo-Embolic Events Reported with the Use of Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate in Congenital Haemophilia, http://www.bloodjournal.org/content/128/22/503.)[6]

Indications for FEIBA [Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex]

FEIBA is an Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex indicated for use in hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors for:

Control and prevention of bleeding episodes

Perioperative management

Routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.

FEIBA is not indicated for the treatment of bleeding episodes resulting from coagulation factor deficiencies in the absence of inhibitors to coagulation factor VIII or coagulation factor IX.

Detailed Important Risk Information for FEIBA [Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex]

WARNING: THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS

Thromboembolic events have been reported during post-marketing surveillance following infusion of FEIBA, particularly following the administration of high doses and/or in patients with thrombotic risk factors.

Monitor patients receiving FEIBA for signs and symptoms of thromboembolic events.

The use of FEIBA is contraindicated in patients with:

Known anaphylactic or severe hypersensitivity reactions to FEIBA or any of its components, including factors of the kinin generating system

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

Acute thrombosis or embolism (including myocardial infarction)

Thromboembolic events (including venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction, and stroke) can occur with FEIBA, particularly following the administration of high doses (above 200 units per kg per day) and/or in patients with thrombotic risk factors.

Infusion of FEIBA should not exceed a dose of 100 units per kg body weight every 6 hours and daily doses of 200 units per kg body weight. Maximum injection or infusion rate must not exceed 2 units per kg of body weight per minute. Monitor patients receiving more than 100 units per kg of body weight of FEIBA for the development of DIC, acute coronary ischemia and signs and symptoms of other thromboembolic events. If clinical signs or symptoms occur, such as chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, altered consciousness, vision, or speech, limb or abdomen swelling and/or pain, discontinue the infusion and initiate appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic measures.

Hypersensitivity and allergic reactions, including severe anaphylactoid reactions, can occur following the infusion of FEIBA. The symptoms include urticaria, angioedema, gastrointestinal manifestations, bronchospasm, and hypotension. These reactions can be severe and systemic (e.g., anaphylaxis with urticaria and angioedema, bronchospasm, and circulatory shock). Other infusion reactions, such as chills, pyrexia, and hypertension have also been reported. If signs and symptoms of severe allergic reactions occur, immediately discontinue administration of FEIBA and provide appropriate supportive care.

Because FEIBA is made from human plasma it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents, e.g., viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) agent and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) agent.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions observed in >5% of subjects in the prophylaxis trial were anemia, diarrhea, hemarthrosis, hepatitis B surface antibody positive, nausea, and vomiting.

The serious adverse reactions seen with FEIBA are hypersensitivity reactions and thromboembolic events, including stroke, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Use of antifibrinolytics within approximately 6 to 12 hours after the administration of FEIBA is not recommended.

For FEIBA Full Prescribing Information, visithttp://www.shirecontent.com/PI/PDFs/FEIBA_USA_ENG.pdf

