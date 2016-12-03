NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - December 02, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 17, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 19, 2016 through November 4, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of GoPro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 17, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

GoPro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) GoPro's Karma drones were prone to losing power midflight, causing them to fall out of the sky; (ii) GoPro therefore significantly overstated the utility of and likely customer demand for its Karma drone; (iii) once publicly known, this issue would require a costly recall of GoPro's Karma drones; and (iv) as a result, GoPro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

