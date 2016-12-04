

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron (AIXG) said that it will explore with its Chinese suitor after President of the United States blocked the acquisition of the U.S. business of Aixtron by Grand Chip Investment GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP .



'The bidder and Aixtron are evaluating the impact of the Order on the conditions to be fulfilled under the takeover offer and will coordinate with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to examine the consequences of the Order on the takeover process,' Aixtron said in a statement.



It added the presidential order was limited to Aixtron's U.S. business and did not prohibit the acquisition of Aixtron shares and American depositary shares by GCI.



