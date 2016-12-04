Good News for Microsoft Stock (MSFT)?The European Commission is set to approve Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) $26.0-billion acquisition of LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), but not without some caveats. Nonetheless, we believe this event could trigger a surge in Microsoft stock (MSFT).Regulators don't appear to hate the deal, but they still want to err on the cautious side. Or, at least that's according to a Wall Street Journal report that came out last Thursday. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...