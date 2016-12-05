Media Release



-- ASH 2016 Data Review Meeting to be held today in San Diego, California -- Key Opinion Leaders to discuss daratumumab data presented at ASH 2016 -- Event to be webcast live and archived on www.genmab.com



Copenhagen, Denmark; December 5, 2016 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) will hold an ASH 2016 Data Review Meeting today, December 5, 2016 at 8:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 AM CET / 4:00 AM GMT on 6 December). The event will take place in San Diego, California and will also be webcast live and archived on the company's website. The update will include presentations by key opinion leaders on daratumumab data presented at the 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).



The following cancer experts and senior Genmab staff will speak at the event:



Key Opinion Leaders:



-- Dr. Meletios-Athanasios Dimopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, School of Medicine -- Prof. Philippe Moreau, University Hospital of Nantes -- Dr. Saad Usmani, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Levine Cancer Institute



Genmab:



-- Dr. Jan van de Winkel, President and CEO, Genmab -- David Eatwell, Executive Vice President and CFO, Genmab



Main ASH abstracts to be discussed during the event include:



-- Abstract 3313: Daratumumab, Bortezomib and Dexamethasone Versus Bortezomib and Dexamethasone Alone for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Based on Prior Treatment Exposure: Updated Efficacy Analysis of CASTOR -- Abstract 1150: Efficacy of Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone Versus Bortezomib and Dexamethasone in Relapsed or Refractory Myeloma Based on Prior Lines of Therapy: Updated Analysis of CASTOR -- Abstract 1151: Efficacy of Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone (DRd) Versus Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (Rd) in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients with 1 to 3 Prior Lines of Therapy: Updated Analysis of POLLUX -- Abstract 489: Efficacy of Daratumumab, Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone Versus Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone Alone for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Among Patients with 1 to 3 Prior Lines of Therapy Based on Previous Treatment Exposure: Updated Analysis of POLLUX -- Abstract 246: Evaluation of MRD in Relapsed/Refractory MM Patients Treated with Daratumumab in Combination with Lenalidomide Plus Dexamethasone or Bortezomib Plus Dexamethasone -- Abstract 1149: Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose Escalation Phase 1b Study to Assess the Subcutaneous Delivery of Daratumumab in Pts with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (PAVO) -- Abstract 4531: Daratumumab in Combination with Lenalidomide Plus Dexamethasone Induces Clonality Increase and T-Cell Expansion: Results from a Ph 3 Randomized Study (POLLUX) -- Abstract 4521: High-parameter Mass Cytometry (CyTOF) Evaluation of Relapsed/Refractory MM Pts Treated with Daratumumab Supports Immune Modulation as a Novel Mechanism of Action



The Data Review Meeting is taking place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California, Harbor Ballroom A. Those wishing to attend in person may register on site.



To view the webcast visit http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/fatt4nhn. Webcast viewers may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the live webcast via the webcast player. An archive of the webcast will be available on Genmab's website. The webcast will be conducted in English.



About Genmab



Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and solid tumors. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, and the HexaBody® platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com.



