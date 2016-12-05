VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FIL)(NASDAQ OMX: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved, in accordance with its stock option plan, the grant of 2,335,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company on December 5, 2016 to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$2.00 per Share.

Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Built on a foundation of experienced management and focused on advancing exploration projects in Chile and Argentina, Filo Mining is well positioned to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development.

