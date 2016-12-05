sprite-preloader
Constellium Announces Completion of the Redemption of Wise's 9% / 10½% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2019

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext: CSTM) today announced that its subsidiaries, Wise Metals Intermediate Holdings LLC and Wise Holdings Finance Corporation, completed the redemption of all their 9% / 10½% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2019 (the "Notes") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes. The redemption price for the Notes was approximately $173 million, including accrued and unpaid interest and was paid with cash on hand.

Constellium.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE and Euronext: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2015.

