MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Aryaka®, the global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Havas, one of the global integrated marketing communications leaders, has made a strategic shift from IP-VPN to Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to accelerate IBM cloud services access and performance for their offices in the Asia-Pacific region.

Havas has operations spread across 100 countries and employs 18,600+ people. In 2015, the company moved from legacy, on-premises collaboration tools to IBM's cloud-based productivity and social collaboration platform.

Havas was experiencing performance issues when accessing the cloud-based platform over the Internet. The company was looking for a solution that could improve access and performance for applications and services on the Cloud, in order to enhance employee productivity in Asia-Pacific.

"Emails and file transfers were slow, while voice and video quality suffered. Latency and packet loss over the Internet were huge bottlenecks to accessing cloud applications," said Ivan Glaser, Chief Information Officer - Asia-Pacific at Havas.

The company added special emphasis on the importance of agility (organizations cannot afford to wait months for installation as in the case of MPLS deployments) and scalability (in terms of adding more bandwidth and/or sites on the global network).

Havas decided to trial Aryaka's global SD-WAN, and started with a no-obligation Proof-of-Concept for their offices located in Beijing and Shanghai, to the IBM cloud datacenter in Amsterdam.

The company achieved the following benefits after deploying Aryaka:

Up to 7x faster application performance globally

Up to 9 Mbps peak bandwidth savings

50.6 % data reduction in remote geographies like South-East Asia

Deployment and installation in days, not months

Real-time network and application visibility

Fully managed service with 24x7 CCIE-level support

"We approached Aryaka to address application performance challenges we were facing in Asia-Pacific. We ran a POC from Beijing and Shanghai to Amsterdam, and were extremely happy with what we saw," said Glaser. "We were up and running within a week, and applications performed up to seven times faster. Overall, it was a huge win for us! Aryaka's solution is agile, scalable, cost-effective, and enables IT to support productivity needs of our global workforce."

"The Internet is often the performance killer when global businesses migrate their mission-critical applications to the cloud," said Ashwath Nagaraj, Aryaka's Founder and CTO. "Aryaka's global SD-WAN combines private network connectivity with WAN Optimization to solve this problem, delivering performance for applications migrated to the cloud. We are thrilled Havas was able to reap the full benefits of their IBM cloud implementation using Aryaka."

About Havas

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group now employs 18,000 people in over 100 countries. The company is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Havas has two major divisions -- Havas Creative Group which includes one global creative network, several creative micro networks (Havas Health, BETC, Arnold, FullSix) and many specialized agencies and Havas Media Group which is made up of four main networks: Havas Media, Arena Media, Forward Media, and Havas Sports & Entertainment.

About Aryaka

Aryaka's global SD-WAN provides optimized, software-defined network connectivity and application acceleration to globally distributed enterprises. Aryaka's services have over 10 million users across more than 4,500 sites. Leading brands such as Skullcandy, Air China, and ThoughtWorks, as well as partners such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Intelisys, and SK Broadband, have all chosen Aryaka for their enterprise-grade networking needs.

