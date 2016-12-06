3DEXPERIENCE Platform Will Accelerate Collection Planning, Development and Sourcing to Increase the Operational Efficiency of Men's Fashion Brands Ramsey and KIP

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Gürmen Group, owner of leading menswear brands, Ramsey and KIP, chose the "My Collection" industry solution experience to optimize the development of its fashion collections.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005838/en/

Copyright Gürmen Group

Gürmen Group is one of the largest groups in Turkey with strong expertise in various sectors including ready-to-wear clothing. The Group employs nearly 3,000 people and exports to 60 countries, where its men's fashion brands KIP and Ramsey compete with the world's leading brands. Its flagship Gürmen Textile is differentiated by its design capability, innovative product approach and advanced production technology. The company has the capacity of producing 2,100 suits, 1,750 pants and 2,000 shirts per day.

Gürmen Group had been seeking an industrial solution for some time to allow its brands to collaborate more efficiently on a single unified platform. Based on diligent research and a deep market offering assessment-which lasted over a year-the group decided that Dassault Systèmes' "My Collection" industry solution experience was the best-in-class fashion solution to address its requirements. Its objective is to deploy the solution within a six-month timeframe.

Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the "My Collection" industry solution experience will provide Gürmen Group with a unified digital environment that connects internal and external stakeholders, integrates its value chain, and improves visibility, flexibility and decision support. Teams will collaborate in a single environment, spending less time chasing and duplicating data and more time on developing and sourcing items. With "My Collection," Gürmen Group will accelerate time to market of its Ramsey and KIP collections and its teams can better focus on creative work.

"This collaboration will give us a competitive advantage and will surely add value to our business," said Yasemin Gür Solmaz, Ramsey-KIP Member of the Board of the Directors, Responsible for Operations, Gürmen Group.

"Dassault Systèmes' 15 years of fashion industry experience and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform offer a new, digital approach to collaborative innovation for on-trend and on-time collections that can create value," saidChris Colyer, Vice President, Consumer Goods and Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "We are seeing more and more apparel companies of all sizes in all markets adopt this approach and its depth of functionalities, for maximum visibility across seasons, categories, products and variations."

For more information on Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for Consumer Goods Retail, please visit: http://www.3ds.com/industries/consumer-goods-retail/

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005838/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Dassault Systèmes

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

or

North America

Suzanne MORAN, +1 (781) 810 3774

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

or

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

or

China

Grace MU, +86 10 6536 2288

grace.mu@3ds.com

or

Japan

Yukiko SATO, +81 3 4321 3841

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

or

Korea

Myoungjoo CHOI, +82 10 8947 6493

myoungjoo.choi@3ds.com

or

AP South

Tricia SIM, +65 6511 7954

tricia.sim@3ds.com