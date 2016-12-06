TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that it has renewed its payments agreement with Advanzia Bank S.A., the largest issuer of credit cards in Luxembourg, to continue processing the bank's consumer credit card portfolio. TSYS will also provide additional services such as fraud and risk management, verification and contactless card support.

Advanzia has a fast-growing portfolio of MasterCard credit cards across the Luxembourg, German, French and Austrian markets, transacting all of its business online. Advanzia was established in 2005 and has been a TSYS client since 2006.

"TSYS' options-driven platform continues to give us the flexibility we need to grow and operate in a number of markets across Europe," said Marc Hentgen, chief executive officer of Advanzia Bank, S.A. "We're confident that its global experience will contribute to rapid growth within our card portfolios."

"Our TS2 platform continues to facilitate Advanzia's expansion by keeping them on top of the latest developments across their industry," said Rob Hudson, group executive for TSYS International. "We have enjoyed a great relationship for the last decade, and look to continued success with them in the future."

Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

About TSYS

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) unlocks opportunities in payments for payment providers, businesses and consumers. Our headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia, USA, and we operate in more than 80 countries with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

We provide seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management delivered through partnership and expertise. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It's an approach we call 'People-Centered Payments

Our industry is changing every day and we're leading the way toward the payments of tomorrow. We routinely post all important information on our website. For more, visit us at tsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161206005158/en/

Contacts:

TSYS Media Relations

Cyle Mims, +1-706-644-3110

cylemims@tsys.com

or

TSYS Investor Relations

Shawn Roberts, +1-706-644-6081

shawnroberts@tsys.com