Amazon and JD.com to Establish Strong Presence at AWE 2017





The 2017 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) will take place from March 9-11, 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --AWE has forged a strategic partnership with Amazon and JD.com, two leading e-commerce platforms, and invited them to showcase more smart home appliances at the forthcoming AWE 2017, allowing consumers to see first-hand internationally recognized high-end brands and their extraordinary performance.

Organized by the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, AWE is a major event on par with CES and IFA, and its next edition will embrace historic new heights, expanding to almost 120,000 square meters of exhibition space in its eight halls.

Fueled by the explosive demands of Chinese consumers for high-end, high-added-value products, Amazon is set to establish its presence for the first timeat AWE 2017, and to set up an Amazon Life Show of high-end small home appliances spanning beauty care, kitchen appliances, health care, and more.

In March 2016, JD.com launched a smart home show at AWE 2016, with six experience areas (including an independent kitchen, an open living room, and a special area for home appliances) showcasing products from Siemens, Samsung, Casarte, LG, Midea, Robam, Fotile, TCL, Haier, Panasonic, LeTV, Hisense, Joyoung, Phillips, A.O. Smith, and more. This brought consumers one step closer to thelatest technologies.

One of the major distribution channels for consumers, e-commerce platforms are starting to step up their efforts promotingsmart, high-end products, and expanding their portfolio to include cross-border business, providing consumers products from around the world. Amazon China has registered more than 10 million overseas orders since it began offering cross-border service in 2014. In the first half of 2016, sales from its cross-border shopping segment surged to four times as same period last year. AWE, the highest-level exhibition in China's home appliances and consumer electronics industry, has grown to be a preferred platform for e-commerce providers to do offline promotions.

Only three weeks after AWE 2017 officially launched, 80% of its booths were booked out,matching last year'srecord-setting pace. AWE isexpanding its portfolio to include more international brands, such as ABB, KUKA, Karcher, Tiger, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Omega, Fisher & Paykel, Westinghouse, Vidal Sassoon, BaByliss, and Laurastar.

