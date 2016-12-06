TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on commercializing treatments for rare diseases such as Cystinuria, Wilson's disease and Rett syndrome, today announced positive final study results of REV-003 (Tianeptine) from its research collaboration with Rettsyndrome.org for the potential treatment of Rett syndrome.

"I am very encouraged by the results of these studies, which undoubtedly suggests the potential of REV-003 as a treatment of Rett syndrome," commented Steven Kaminsky, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Rettsyndrome.org. "The success of REV-003 in both tiers of the Rettsyndrome.org Scout program lays the foundation for future clinical studies. I look forward to continuing our relationship with Revive as they plan the next steps for REV-003 as a therapeutic solution for Rett syndrome."

The purpose of the study was to test the efficacy of REV-003 on optokinetic responses using the female Mecp2 (Bird) mouse model of Rett Syndrome. This study was conducted under the Rettsyndrome.org Scout Program. This test can be used to study visual function in Rett Syndrome. In the study, REV-003 was well-tolerated and had no effects on body weight. Vehicle-treated Mecp2 Heterozygous mice exhibited fewer optokinetic responses compared to vehicle-treated wild type mice . Treatment with REV-003 significantly reversed these deficits in the Mecp2 Heterozygous mice (p less than 0.05). Optokinetic responses in REV-003-treated mice were similar to those seen in the wild type mice.

The study results from the study follows the positive results from the initial set of studies announced in April 2015. The initial study results assessed body weight, grip strength, gait analysis, and neurologic and behavioral parameters. In the studies, REV-003 was well-tolerated and had no effects on body weight, improved motor coordination in the rotarod test, reduced clasping to almost normal levels, normalized prepulse inhibition of startle at the higher dose, and significantly improved gait features, in particular the positioning of the paws.

As part of the research collaboration, Revive supplied the drug to conduct the study, and all raw data, samples and specimens arising from the performance of this study remain properties of Revive. The study was performed by PsychoGenics Inc., funded and managed by Rettsyndrome.org.

"We are very impressed with the outcome from the research program offered by Rettsyndrome.org as it confirms the potential of REV-003 to treat multiple symptoms that are affected in patients with Rett syndrome," said Fabio Chianelli, President of Revive. "We are committed to developing therapeutic solutions for rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, and we look forward for the potential to advancing our Rett syndrome program in collaboration with Rettsyndrome.org and the pharmaceutical community."

About Rettsyndrome.org

Rettsyndrome.org is the most comprehensive nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating research of treatments and a cure for Rett syndrome and related disorders while providing information and family empowerment. As the world's leading private funder of Rett syndrome research, Rettsyndrome.org has funded over $35M in high-quality, peer-reviewed research grants and programs to date. The organization hosts the largest global gathering of Rett researchers and clinicians to establish research direction for the future. Rettsyndrome.org, a 501(c)3 organization, has earned Charity Navigator's most prestigious 4 star rating year after year. To learn more about our work and Rett syndrome, visit www.rettsyndrome.org or call (800) 818-7388 (RETT).

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF) is focused on commercializing treatments for rare diseases such as Cystinuria, Wilson's disease and Rett syndrome. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

