DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2016-12-06 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent EY report, despite current global uncertainties regarding growth prospects the longer-term outlook for economic growth and investment in Africa remains positive. African economies remain resilient, with two-thirds of sub-Saharan African (SSA) economies still growing at rates above the global average this year. In addition to this, North Africa remains at the top of the list as a strong investment destination.



On 23-24 January 2017 financiers from around the world will come together with project developers and heads of utilities from Southern, East and North Africa to get to the heart of the question: where are the investment opportunities in energy and energy related infrastructure projects and how can investors access them? Heads of utilities from North, East and Southern Africa will present live projects seeking funding and some of the most experienced and accomplished financial minds will present funding solutions and unlock the huge investment potential of the continent.



Key topics to be addressed will include:



-- The Economic and Business Outlook for Investments into Africa - how will current global political and economic headwinds effect Africa's energy development? Who will be the winners and losers? -- Current Project Pipelines and Investment Opportunities for Investors - What projects are looking for investments? Where are the specific investment opportunities? -- Commitment of the Gulf to Invest in Africa - What investment opportunities are Gulf investors looking for? -- Successful Blending of Public and Private Financing - Are DFIs crowding-in or crowding-out commercial capital? -- How are 'Non Traditional' Forms of Investments Shaping Project Financing? - What are recent trends indicating? -- Effective Risk Mitigation for the Current Climate - Should DFIs be developing more guarantee and risk mitigation instruments or should they focus on fixing structural problems?



Among confirmed speakers are:



-- Paul Horrocks, Lead on Private, Investment, Statistics and Development Finance Division, Development Co-operation Directorate, OECD -- Mike Peo, Head: Infrastructure, Energy, Telecoms, Nedbank -- Rajeev Mahajan, Project Finance Specialist, Private Sector Facility, Green Climate Fund -- Gregory Smith, Projects, Energy and Infrastructure Financing, DLA Piper -- James Polan, Vice President, Finance, OPIC -- Ana Hajduka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Africa GreenCo



Venue: https://Dubai.Park.Hyatt.com Visit: www.ProjectFinance-GrowingEconomies.com E: alexandra.cianciara@energynet.co.uk T: +44 (0) 207 384 7936