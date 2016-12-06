Barracuda Networks Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) and High-Tech Bridge SA announced a technology alliance and integration of High-Tech Bridge's ImmuniWeb Web Security Testing Platform and Barracuda's Web Application Firewall from version 9.0 and above. The integration will allow customers to deploy virtual patching of web application vulnerabilities in just a few clicks.

The Barracuda Web Application Firewall provides protection against data loss, application-layer DDoS, and known and previously unknown zero day application-layer attack modalities. As new types of threats emerge, the Barracuda Web Application Firewall adapts to block them. These definitions are automatically updated and will "virtually patch" automatically on units in the field, securing critical applications at all times. This reduces the time between vulnerability disclosure and vulnerability patching.

ImmuniWeb Web Security Testing Platform leverages machine-learning technology for intelligent automation of web vulnerability scanning. In combination with human intelligence, it reliably detects all types of web application vulnerabilities, including the most sophisticated ones, and contractually guarantees zero false-positives. The integration enables ImmuniWeb customers to export vulnerability data into XML format and easily import it into a Barracuda WAF. While customers of Barracuda WAF can import verified vulnerability data from ImmuniWeb for reliable virtual patching without being impacted by false-positives.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO, says: "We are delighted to join efforts with global cybersecurity leaders, such as Barracuda. We strongly believe that excellence of our common technologies can deliver high value and ROI to clients. More exciting features and benefits are coming soon."

Chris Ross, Senior VP International Sales, EMEA at Barracuda Networks, comments: "This technology collaboration with High-Tech Bridge enables a richer experience in keeping websites secure for mutual customers. At Barracuda, we pride ourselves in making security simple for our customers and with this functionality we are able to improve security within a few clicks."

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks Inc.(NYSE:CUDA) simplifies IT with cloud-enabled solutions that empower customers to protect their networks, applications, and data, regardless of where they reside. These powerful, easy-to-use and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid deployments. Barracuda's customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data security.

About High-Tech Bridge

High-Tech Bridge is a leading web security company with offices in Geneva and San Francisco, currently serving customers from over 40 countries. High-Tech Bridge's award-winning web security platform ImmuniWeb allows companies of all sizes to monitor, detect, mitigate and prevent all cybersecurity risks related to corporate web applications. Last year High-Tech Bridge and PwC announced a strategic partnership in the domain of web application security, integrating ImmuniWeb into PwC's Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) Framework. Being a winner of numerous prestigious international awards, ImmuniWeb is based on the unique technology of machine learning (artificial neural networks) and hybrid security assessment model.

