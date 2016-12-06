BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Frustum, a pioneer in generative design and topology optimization software, today announced the "The Generate Quadcopter Challenge: A GrabCAD Challenge for Topology Optimization," via the GrabCAD Community platform. The challenge invites participants to use Frustum's cloud-based generative design software, Generate, to optimize the design of a lightweight, 3D-printed quadcopter with topology optimization.

Using Generate and traditional CAD modeling software, designers are asked to create an optimized quadcopter airframe design using constraint-driven design methodology. Judging criteria will include mass reduction from meta design space, payload delivery, takeoff, flight for 50 meters and soft landing, flight time, ingenuity of design space(s), design aesthetics, and ingenuity of load case(s).

"The rise of additive manufacturing has opened the door for design freedom and performance not possible with traditional manufacturing techniques," said Jesse Blankenship, CEO and founder of Frustum. "We are excited to work with the GrabCAD Community and its brilliant engineers to see how Generate can be used to create a lightweight monolithic quadcopter airframe. We look forward to evaluating a variety of innovative designs."

Design submissions will be evaluated by a panel of Frustum employees, including Blankenship; Robert Wilson, president of Aerospace Advisory Group and former president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace; and a member of the GrabCAD software organization. Award winners will receive cash prizes of $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Each winner will also receive a subscription to the Generate software application.

Participants can enter the challenge here. The design submission deadline is January 8, 2017. Winners will be announced February 3, 2017.

About Frustum

Frustum is an innovative software company that is entirely focused on developing the latest functional generative design tools for designers through the Generate software platform. Generate empowers the mechanical designer to optimize and realize demonstrably better parts with additive manufacturing. Generate delivers a breakthrough cloud based optimization platform that brings design and topology optimization together as one. Designers now can advance their additive manufacturing designs in half the design and development time without any substantial learning curve. The timing has never been better for a solution to harness the power of additive manufacturing.

About GrabCAD

GrabCAD is a digital manufacturing hub brought to you by the industry leader in 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, Stratasys. GrabCAD solutions help designers and engineers build great products faster by connecting people, content, and technology. GrabCAD Print reads CAD files natively and eliminates or minimizes the need to export to STL, significantly streamlining the design-to-3D-print workflow. GrabCAD Workbench makes it easy for engineers to share files, work with partners, and complete projects on time. The 3.25M GrabCAD Community accelerates the design process by tapping into the largest source of mechanical engineering content and knowledge in the world.