BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing, announces today a pilot project contract for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy screening with BAYER Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, DIAGNOS will provide a fully turn-key screening service to benefit one thousand diabetic patients in the Toronto area. Screening will be offered to diabetics affiliated to their health entities to test the impact of including preventive screening programs.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetic retinopathy and macular edema are the most common diabetic eye diseases and the leading cause of blindness around the world. It is a treatable disease that, as with most diseases, has a higher treatment success rate in its earlier stages. However, there are generally no symptoms until the disease has progressed to more severe stages, making early detection methods critical by helping the prevention of vision loss.

"The opportunity to partner with Bayer offers an immense advantage at detecting treatable diabetic retinopathy using the advanced Artificial Intelligence technology and eliminating sight-threatening complications of this disease", said Netan Choudhry, MD FRCS© DABO, director at DIAGNOS. Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS, added "We are excited to start our new commercial relationship with BAYER in Canada and begin screening for diabetic macular edema and retinopathy. Following the expected success of this project, we intend to expand the scope of services offered through this pharmaceutical company into other countries."

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

Forward-looking information

This document contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit our website at www.diagnos.com, or visit the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

DIAGNOS Inc.

Andre Larente, President

(450) 678-8882, ext.: 224

www.diagnos.com



