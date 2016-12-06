Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AEVIS VICTORIA SA: A subsidiary of Victoria-Jungfrau Collection SA takes over in emergency the operations of the hotel Crans Ambassador in Crans Montana 2016-12-06 / 18:35 *Press release* Fribourg, 6 December 2016 *AEVIS VICTORIA SA - A subsidiary of Victoria-Jungfrau Collection SA takes over in emergency the operations of the hotel Crans Ambassador in Crans Montana * The operations of the hotel Crans Ambassador have been taken over as of 1 December 2016 by a subsidiary of Victoria-Jungfrau Collection SA, the hotel segment of AEVIS VICTORIA SA. The hotel will reopen around mid-December under the name "Hotel Crans Ambassador". A lease has been signed with the company owner. The employees who were laid-off by the defaulting company and who were available for the winter season have been hired. An additional 40 employees are still needed to complete the team. This take-over of the operations has been done in emergency and allows the reopening of the hotel for the season. Reservations and down payments will be honoured. This winter season 2016-2017 will allow the new operator to observe the functioning and organisation of the hotel. More information on the vision and the future projects for the Crans Ambassador will be communicated at the end of the winter season. *For further information:* AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32 Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02 *AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life* AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in services to people, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences and lifestyle. AEVIS VICTORIA's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, a hospitals and hospitality real estate division comprising 40 properties, Medgate, the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com. End of Corporate News 527339 2016-12-06

