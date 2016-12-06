RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Grant Thornton Limited, the consumer insolvency practice of Grant Thornton LLP, is excited to announce they will be opening an office in Red Deer, Alberta on December 5, 2016. Grant Thornton's expansion into Red Deer will afford the city's residents easier access to its debt solution services.

Grant Thornton's consumer insolvency practice strives to provide as many Canadians as possible a fresh financial start with the debt solutions they provide. Its Licensed Insolvency Trustees offer debt consolidation, credit counselling, consumer proposals, and bankruptcy services. Grant Thornton's Licensed Insolvency Trustees are federally authorized to administer government regulated insolvency proceedings. These qualified professionals offer expert insight and solutions for debt management to consumers.

Freida Richer and Wayne Weber, both Licensed Insolvency Trustees at Grant Thornton Limited in Edmonton and Calgary respectively, will provide their services to consumers from the Red Deer location. Richer and Weber have a combined 35 years of industry experience and are both excited to offer their professional services to Albertans living in central Alberta.

"Over the years, Grant Thornton has received many inquiries from Albertans living in Red Deer and surrounding communities," Richer claims. "Our consumer insolvency practice is excited to expand its services into Red Deer to help people in need of financial solutions."

Grant Thornton's Red Deer office is located at 4915 54th Street, on the 3rd floor of LeTeam Business Centre. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm and consultations will be booked by appointment only. For more information or to book an appointment, call 310-8888 or visit gt.alger.ca.

Grant Thornton Limited is the consumer insolvency practice of Grant Thornton LLP. Its staff members are passionate about making a difference for their clients, colleagues and in communities across Canada. The organization believes everyone deserves a financial fresh start, while being treated with dignity and respect. Grant Thornton Limited's Licensed Insolvency Trustees are professionals authorized to administer government-regulated insolvency proceedings, provide expert insights and solutions for debt management. Services include administering consumer proposals and bankruptcies, conducting comprehensive analyses of financial practices, assessing creditor risks and providing financial counselling. Grant Thornton Limited's overarching goal is to help Canadians achieve financial freedom and start clients on the path to a successful future. For more information, visit gt.alger.ca.

