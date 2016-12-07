



Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Dec 7, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its automotive mono tube shock absorber is being used on all models of Toyota Motor Corporation's Lexus IS series which were released in October, 2016 as minor change models.The mono tube shock absorber is a principal component of a suspension system that provides outstanding responsiveness.The minor changes to the IS series focus on Toyota's attention to detail, such as the tuning of the suspension, advancing the pleasure of driving, which can be considered the DNA of the Lexus IS series, and on further improving the level of comfort.Looking to the future, Hitachi Automotive Systems will continue to develop products and systems that improve the environmental friendliness, safety, comfort and convenience of vehicles to create new value for people, vehicles, and society.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine management systems, electric power train systems, drive control systems and car information systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.Source: Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.