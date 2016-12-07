ATOS:Atos achieves SAP HANA®certification for its bullion server operating up to 16TB of data

Bullion for SAP HANA (https://bull.com/fr/saphana/) is one of the most scalable certified platforms worldwide to comply with utmost requirements for SAP ® software landscapes

In-memory capacity of up to 16 TB helps meet the most ambitious business needs worldwide

Atos is one of only two players worldwide delivering a certified platform over 8TB.

Paris, 7 December 2016 - Atos, through its technology brand Bull, announces that bullion, its high-end enterprise x86 server, is now certified for operating the SAP HANA (http://global.sap.com/community/ebook/2014-09-02-hana-hardware/enEN/appliances.html) ® platform *up to 16TB. The modular and ultra-flexible architecture helps simplify operations and improve business productivity and IT efficiency. Clients can easily upscale and personalize their in-memory needs over time with this scalable server that can handle up to 16 TeraBytes (TB) of memory. Today Atos is one of only two players worldwide delivering a certified platform over 8TB.

Key advantages the 16TB bullion for SAP HANA offers clients worldwide:





Same server technology from small to very large SAP HANA environments - With this new certification achieved on a 16 CPUs appliance model equipped with Intel® Xeon® Processor E7-v4 Family, bullion servers for SAP HANA are among the most scalable platforms worldwide. The whole range supports organizations by optimizing landscapes running SAP HANA - from 512GB up to 16TB database - on the same technology and without any rupture.

In-memory capacity of up to 16 TB to help meet companies' business needs worldwide - Large companies will be able to migrate their largest mission-critical databases to SAP HANA, and hence leverage the speed and flexibility of the SAP HANA platform.

One of the biggest SAP HANA migration project in the world

Atos' six-year contract (https://atos.net/content/global/en/home/we-are/news/press-release/2015/pr-2015_06_17_01.html) with Siemens, Europe's largest engineering company, focuses on a platform running in the cloud and is built on the SAP HANA platform for data services to meet Siemens' growing business demands. The platform - based on bullion, the enterprise high-end x86 server from Bull - is deployed on a worldwide basis to support more than 100,000 Siemens personnel across the whole Siemens Group. This is one of the biggest SAP HANA migration projects in the world, hosting critical data in more than 1PB of aggregated memory.

This range of bullion appliances for SAP HANA reinforces Atos' capabilities in successful end-to-end delivery of SAP solutions. As a SAP partner, Atos combines unique expertise and technologies to unleash the value of SAP HANA.

"This announcement is at the heart of our ambition to support customers in their digital journey - delivering an outstanding, agile and performant IT infrastructure," said Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security at Atos. "With the extension of our bullion for SAP HANA range, we can match our customers' extreme requirements for their SAP software landscape."

More than 500 organizations have already chosen bullion technologies to host their most critical workloads, in a secure environment with high performance requirements. Bullion servers from Atos beat performance records (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release/general-press-releases_2016_01_21/pr-2016_01_21_01), according to the international benchmark from Standard Performance Evaluation Cooperative (SPEC).

*The certification confirms the existence of product features in accordance with SAP certification procedures. It does not guarantee the product is error-free. SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx (http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx) for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma annual revenue of circa EUR 12 billion and 100,000 employees in 72 countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data & Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80 years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com (http://www.bull.com/)|Follow @Bull_com

Intel, Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

