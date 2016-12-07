Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announces the appointment of Caroline Le Masne de Chermont as Head of Legal Affairs for the Vivendi Group. Caroline Le Masne de Chermont reports to Frédéric Crépin, the Group's General Counsel.

A graduate of the Paris Institut d'Etudes Politiques and of the Panthéon Sorbonne University Paris I (Master in Business and Economics Law), Caroline Le Masne de Chermont is a trained lawyer.

After having worked for five years at the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton in Paris, she joined Vivendi's Legal Department in 2007 where she held the position of Vice President, Corporate Law and M&A. In this position she worked on many significant transactions for the Group, including the creation of Activision Blizzard and the subsequent sale of Vivendi's interest therein, the sale of SFR, the acquisition and then sale of the Brazilian telecoms operator GVT, and, more recently, the acquisition of an interest in Telecom Italia and the public take-over bid on Gameloft.

